Source: Class FM

'We'll pay EC's 100k filing fee' - GCPP's Henry Lartey

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) flagbearer, Herbert Henry Lartey

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has acclaimed Dr Herbert Henry Lartey as its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential polls.



Ghana goes to the polls to elect next the president of the Republic on December 7. The Electoral Commission of Ghana has already fixed filling fee of each presidential candidate at GH¢100,000.



The 100% increase of filing fee from GH¢500,000 in 2016 to a GH¢100,0000, has since received a backlash from the NDC, CPP, CDD-Ghana and many who are of the view that the phenomenon could be a potential breeding grounds for corruption and attempt to weaken minority parties.



But, speaking on the sidelines of the 6th National Delegates Congress of GCPP in Accra, the third-time flagbearer Dr Henry Lartey said that his party is capable and ready to pay the filing fee of GH¢100,000.



"I am not surprised, I knew that the EC was going to go up, I cannot force the EC to reduce it. If the EC says we should pay GH¢100,000, we'll pay GH¢100,000, this is simple. The EC has been even generous to a point when it comes to the filing fee of a parliamentary candidate, so if they say we should pay GH¢100, 000, we'll pay GH¢100,000", he said.



GCPP leader promised to "establish the University of Agriculture at Techiman in Bono East Region whilst going into solar power production in the area of energy".



Meanwhile, the GCPP has also endorsed the legalisation of 'Okada' but wants the motorbikes to be manufactured in Ghana.



General Secretary of GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie, said "If we want to legalise Okada, then we must also manufacture motorbikes in Ghana aside our domestication policy to eat what we grow and grow what we eat. As for our industrialisation agenda, it is not only One District, One Factory but rather One Constituency, One Factory, we'll establish 275 factories, if elected".



According to Mr Dadzie, GCPP will "introduce school farms and establish the Pan African University of Solar Energy to champion renewable energy agenda. We'll make solar energy the cornerstone of the Ghanaian economy".



National Executives of the GCPP were also acclaimed and announced by the Electoral Commission.





