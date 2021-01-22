Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

We’ll not accept Dr Letsa – Volta NPP group hits the streets in protest

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa has been reappointed as the Volta Regional Minister

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself the “Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice” will begin demonstrating against the reappointment of Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa as the regional minister of the Volta region.



The route for the demonstration will start from the Metro Mass yard (Sokode Lokoe) through the Police Regional Headquarters to the Civic Center and to the regional party office to present its petition to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the regional executives.



In a statement, it said it reject the reappointment of the Dr. Letsa though it did not give reasons behind its rejection



“We wish to state equivocally that we the party base (supporters) in the region will not accept the appointment.”



“We, therefore, wish to notify the police of our resolve to embark on a series of procession and demonstration to register our demonstration and disappointment as the intended appointment of Dr Yao Archibald Letsa from Monday 25th January, 2021”, it added.



The Volta region gradually continues to increase in supporter base for the ruling NPP party as it got a little over 10% in the last elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, presented a total of 43 persons including 16 Regional Minister Designates through the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for approval.