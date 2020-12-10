General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: 3 News

We’ll meet you with brutal force – Ken Agyapong to Mahama

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has told former president John Dramani Mahama that he would be met with brutal force if he tries to incite his supporters to cause mayhem in the country.



His comments come after the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sent the strongest warning yet to the government to resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people after Monday’s elections.



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people,” Mr Mahama warned.



He told journalists on Tuesday that his party had won 10 out of the 16 regions and it had obtained a clear majority of 140 out of the 275 parliamentary seats.



However, speaking on a television programme, Kennedy Agyapong said if Mr Mahama incited violence, “we will meet you with force”.



“Try and see,” he dared the former President.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.