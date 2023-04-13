We'll mark NPP boot for boot if they attempt to rig 2024 elections - Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Any attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the 2024 general elections will be met with equal force.



That is the assertion of the former president and flagbearer-hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



He explained that, towards that end, their members, scattered across the country, have been positioned to protect the ballot boxes very well, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.



He, therefore, called on members of the NDC to remain vigilant during the 2024 general elections so as not to allow such a thing to happen.



“The NPP should not even think of rigging the elections because the NDC would mark them boot for boot,” he said.



Speaking with executives of the party in the Abuakwa South, Abuakwa North, Fanteakwa South, and Fanteakwa North constituencies in the Eastern Region, he further entreated them to be resolute and resist any move by the NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.



The former president was in the region as part of his three-day campaign tour.



John Dramani Mahama has been touring the country as he tries to get the grassroots to support his bid to, once again, become the NDC’s presidential candidate.



He is facing competition from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance; and Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi.



The presidential primaries of the NDC will take place on May 13, 2023.







