We’ll make Western Region safe – Police Commander

Regional News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Western Regional Police Commander DCOP Felix Fosu Agyeman has assured residents and businesses in the Western Region that the Command will continue to deploy all the necessary resources at its disposal in tackling crime head-on.



He said the Command is poised to make the Region a “living hell for any person or group of persons who will want to cause harm to law-abiding citizen going about their daily lives”.



“My able men and women are determined to work assiduously in ensuring that Western Region becomes one of the safest places to live while a no-go area from miscreants.”



Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi were left in a state of apprehension after two robberies on April 10 and 11 when some individuals believed to be armed robbers and using motorbikes shot and robbed two mobile money vendors off huge sums of money.



The fears heightened when on Tuesday, April 13 suspected robbers also shot and killed a 61-year-old Ghanaian based in Switzerland at Amanful, also a suburb in Takoradi.



But DCOP Felix Fosu Agyeman insists that Sekondi-Takoradi is safe and that the Command is working to get to the bottom of the cases.



The Regional Police Commander gave the assurance after the Member of Parliament for Effia and Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, presented five motorbikes to the Command.



“These latest motorbikes will augment our fleet… gestures like these give us hope, some of this logistical support enhances our daily operations. These brand-new motorbikes will make us more visible at public and vantage places to ward off criminals and also move swiftly when the need arises,” DCOP Fosu Agyeman said while receiving the motorbikes.



Aide to the MP Philip Nyarko, who presented the motorbikes on behalf of the MP, said Mr. Cudjoe is worried about recent cases of armed robbery and desires to help the police be able to deal with them.



“Security is a shared responsibility and my boss expressed worry over recent robbery attacks on innocent people, this is his little support to the hard work done by the police despite the scarce resources.”



While commending the police for their good works, he also appealed to residents to be security conscious and provide the police with real-time information to help clamp down on criminals.