General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

We’ll isolate your children during exams if you come for them – GES to parents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has served notice SHS students whose parents have picked them from campuses over COVID-19 fears will be isolated during exams.



According to the Chairman of the GES Council Michael Nsowah, the intention of the planned action is to ensure that the students coming from home do not put their colleagues who stayed on campus at risk.



The comments come after scores of parents trooped to several schools to pick their wards after reports of coronavirus outbreak some schools in the country.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Mr Nsowah said the GES has its hand on the situation and students who stay on campus will be protected against the virus.



“If we are unable to contain the pandemic in schools and send the students home, are we not endangering the general community? Parents are free to take their children home but when the time comes for exams, they [Students] will be isolated,” he said.



He stressed cases of COVID-19 in secondary schools are not widespread.



“So far, from all the schools that I have visited, there’s no case of COVID-19. So far, I hope it doesn’t spread but we have 700 schools, does it mean every school must shut down? As we speak I’m in the Northern to inspect that all logistics that students were supposed to receive have been provided”.



Some Senior High Schools including the Accra Girls have confirmed cases of the virus with a teacher and a spouse being affected too.

