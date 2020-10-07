Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: 3 News

We’ll introduce ‘One District, One-Hospital’ – Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr Muhammudu Bawamia has disclosed the Akufo-Addo-led administration will introduce a One District One Hospital policy in its next administration.



He explained the measure is to extend quality healthcare delivery to all districts.



The Vice President was speaking at a durbar of chief and people of Atobiase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region as part of his two-day working visit of the Region.



“Nana, you know Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is always thinking about how the citizenry will be better of in every sphere of their lives. One critical need is health care. So the new thing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government will do is to give each district a modern hospital.



“So we are going to introduce One District One Hospital,” the Vice President said to a thunderous cheers from the durbar ground.



He mentioned the Free Senior High School, the One District One Factory, the School Feeding programme and asked the people Atobiase to ask the National Democratic Congress (NDC) what they did to change their lives during their eight-year tenure.



“Gone are the days where our mothers will have to sell their clothes and other valuables to pay their ward’s school fees. Now they can face each academic term or year without any shred of worry,” Dr Bawumia observed.



Responding to a request from the acting Chief of Atobiase, Nana Otua Mensah, the Vice President assured that there will be a Senior High School for the community.



“Nana, network will also be extended to Atobiase as part of government’s network expansion project.”





