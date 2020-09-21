General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

We’ll hold NPP to strict accountability on health promises – GMA warns

Dr. Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association(GMA)

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association(GMA), Dr. Justice Yankson, says the medical fraternity will hold the ruling government to strict accountability should it win the December 7, 2020 elections.



“For NPP promises, what catches the eye is the infrastructure bit. We think that we will hold them to strict accountability, assuming they win the elections and they need to deliver within a certain framework”, he said on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“The president has already promised to deliver. Even though there is no timelines, I think that for the district hospitals, it shouldn’t go beyond two years”, he emphasized.



Though he is somehow satisfied with the manifestos of the two parties, his concern has been the implementation plan.



“Now the critical thing is that if you look at the level of infrastructure that they [NPP] want to put up in terms of the numbers, you ask yourself as a people over the last …let say 20 years. Have we ever done anything like that? And even when you look at the individual governments [NDC & NPP] in terms of their tenure…the four year term, have we ever done anything like that, the answer is no”, he stated emphatically.



Arguing further he said: “and anytime we have tried to do something, about 20 to 25 percent of it in the four year term, you realized that by the time the party will be out of office, clearly most of it will not have been done.



Either some will be in developmental stages or the next phase is that we all hear government will have abandoned the projects”, he concluded.

