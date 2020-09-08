Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

We'll forever be by your side - Former NDC female appointees to Prof Jane

Former Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Former female appointees of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have pledged their unrelenting support and fidelity to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the party for the upcoming polls.



The former Education Minister was appointed on July 6, 2020 to pair former president John Dramani Mahama who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the NDC.



As part of the campaign strategies in the lead up to the December 7 polls, the party launched its policy document, Monday, September 7, 2020.



However, to show solidarity with the first woman to occupy the position in the party, some former female appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 called on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Speaking on behalf of the female appointees, a former Attorney General under the Mills administration, Betty Mould-Iddrisu said the women in the party particularly those who have shared similar positions will not give up in canvassing support in their various regions for her.



Mrs Mould-Iddrisu said Prof. Jane Naana’s appointment has also presented an opportunity for other women in the party to be heard and also seen.



“We are proud of what you achieved there (Education Ministry) and we will forever be at your side, sometimes to push you, sometimes to encourage you, sometimes to tell you quite frankly what you might not want to hear so that this great party of ours will be able to succeed.”



Some former appointees who were present at the brief meeting included former CEO of GNPA, Mary Hanson, Former Deputy High Commissioner to Canada, Abi Adatsi, Member of Parliament for Agona East, Queenstar Sawyer and Former CEO of GIPC, Mawuena Trebarh.





