'We'll finish any Adabraka guy who comes our way' - Pankrono youth threatens

Regional News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Some angry youth of Pankrono in the Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region have vowed not to spare any youth from Adabraka especially the Zongos who may come their way.



According to the aggrieved youth, their patience and tolerance towards the inactions of these Adabraka guys have caused them several injuries including deaths.



Their outburst follows the murder of a 27-year-old Kwame Owusu Banahene who died following an attack by alleged Zongo youth from Adabraka.



The youth who could not fathom why their community folks always become victims of death and injuries said they were no longer going to tolerate such acts.



"We will teach them that we have men. They always do this to us and go freely, but not this time again. Since they have killed this innocent person, they should remember that the same way we are going to kill anyone of them who comes our way. We are not going to spare them, they will be killed and their dead bodies may not even be found", the angry youth told this reporter.



Kwame Owusu Banahene, a 27-year-old man was murdered by alleged thugs who stormed the Pankrono community from Adabraka.



The sad incident that occurred saw the man murdered in cold blood after sustaining multiple cutlass wounds and alleged poisonous needle injection by his attackers.



The youth of Pankrono and Adabraka have been in a longstanding rivalry for more than two years. The cause of their continuous attacks on each other is yet to be known.



The police have since arrested two persons whilst they are on a serious manhunt for the rest of the attackers.



Meanwhile, Nana Prempeh who is a national security operative has called for calmness indicating that all other perpetrators were going to be arrested and dealt with, accordingly.



The police have since been patrolling the area to ensure peace.