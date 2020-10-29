Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: My News GH

We'll fight any form of rigging on December 7 - Kwesi Pratt warns

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr warned that this year’s election will be made to reflect the will of the people and not the reverse.



According to him, there is no way anyone will be made to rig the elections to favour one party over the other as far as multiparty democracy is concerned.



The veteran Journalist made this known when he was speaking on Accra-based Pan African Television monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said, “the votes of the people of Ghana must count in this election, this election, the results must reflect the sovereign will of the people in this country, this election must show that we are maturing and that one of the reasons why we fought for our independence is so that the people of Ghana can choose their leaders and that must be meaningful.”



He sent a word of caution to powers that be that are planning on rigging the impending election that it will not be allowed in Ghana this year because the people of Ghana will resist any such move vehemently.



“Nobody will be allowed to rig the election and anybody who tries to will do so at their own peril, it will be an enormous risk. No force on earth can defeat organised and determined people. No military, no armed forces can defeat a determined and organized people.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.