We’ll exhume Rawlings’ body after Akufo-Addo buries him - Atubiga

Member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga says if the Akufo-Addo led administration buries the former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings’, the NDC will exhume it and organize another funeral for their founder.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no right to bury the founder of their party without acknowledging and working with the NDC.



So if the government buries him, “we will go and steal the body with the help of Kumchacha and others”.



“Even if Akufo-Addo buries Rawlings in his backyard, we will steal his remains and bury him again as a party which he founded,” he told Kofi TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Stephen Atubiga said the NDC was peeved that the President didn’t acknowledge the NDC in his speech and statement on the death of the former President; a position the NDC finds worrying.



The opposition NDC is angry President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have hijacked the funeral of their founder without their acknowledgement.



General Secretary on Accra-based radio station said: “We were sorely disappointed that the President of the Republic, even in issuing a statement of condolence, refused or failed to recognise the fact that President Rawlings was the founder of the NDC”.



“It is against all the different practices we have been engaged in, in the past, as far as the death of prominent members of the two political parties are concerned,” he said.



“The President has refused to recognise that the man belongs to NDC, and he is the founder of NDC”, he argued, adding: “Everything about this funeral, so far, depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don’t think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organised somewhere, and we get invited".





