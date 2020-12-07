General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Class FM

We’ll escort ballot boxes to collation centres – Police

IGP and his men at a polling station

The Ghana Police Service has dispelled allegations that it will not be escorting all ballot boxes to their collation centres after polls close today at 5pm.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a press conference in Accra today, Monday, 7 December alleged the police had been given a directive not to escort the ballot boxes to the collation centre.



The Director of elections for the NDC, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who described it as unusual called on the Police and the citizenry to follow the ballot boxes.



But the police in an election security update stated that: “Security personnel will escort all ballot boxes to their collation centres before logging out of their polling station duties.”



Also, the Police noted that voting is progressing steadily and peacefully across the country.



The Police said voting has also resumed at places where the process was halted due to rainstorm and reminded all, especially those who have the opportunity to use the mass media space to be mindful of their language use.



“All allegations of crime and impropriety are being investigated,” the Police statement said adding that “Security personnel have been sent to the Polling Stations where we have observed the absence of security presence.

