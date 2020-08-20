Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

We’ll ensure you’re re-elected – Two Paramount chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Two Paramount Chiefs of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area, Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II who also doubles as a member of the Council of State and the Paramount Chief of Twifu, Osaadeyo Kwesi Kenni have pledged their support to ensure President Akufo-Addo is re-elected come December 7 election.



According to them, the President has fulfilled all his 2016 campaign promises made to Twifu Praso and its surrounding communities.



“For the past three and a half years in power, you’ve done great work in the history of Ghana. Even during the outbreak of COVID-19, you have managed the country very well. You have given us free water, free electricity, shared food for some affected communities, and done marvelously well. For these deeds, we are very grateful. For all these development we’ve witnessed under your rule, we the two Paramount Chiefs of Twifu Atti-Morkwa and Twifu will support you to get another four years.



The Paramount Chief of Twifu Atti-Morkwa Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II also thanked the president for the good roads he has completed since assuming power.



“We are now comfortable traveling on good roads in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency. Some of these roads are Twifu Praso to Cape Coast road which had been abandoned for years, as at now constructors are on Twifu Praso to Twifu Amampomah road on Dunkwa On-Offin road, we appreciate your effort. All our deplorable roads should be completed for us such as Twifu Praso to Assin Fosu road, Praso to Dunkwa On-Offin road, and many others.



“We are also asking for the completion of our Market at Twifu Mampong, our Hospital in the Twifu Praso also needs to be completed and since you have come here we know you will complete it for us.”



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Amoako Atta also promised to make sure that all the uncompleted roads in the Central Region and the Twifu Atti-Morkwa District have been completed.



The President finally cut the sod for the construction of a bridge over River Pra at Twifu Praso and assures all the good people of Twifu Atti-Morkwa and the Central Region to vote for him to complete all his projects.

