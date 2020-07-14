Politics of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

We'll ensure that all eligible applicants are registered - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday assured electorates that it will use its mobile teams to work in all centres that faced network challenges on Sunday to ensure they are not disadvantaged.



Speaking at the “Let the Citizen Know,” briefing in Accra, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Service at the EC, recalled that due to network challenges, some centres could not start the registration exercise on time or did not do any registration at all on Sunday.



He said the EC was on top of the issues and was working around the clock to fix the challenges.



Dr Asare apologised to all applicants affected and gave an assurance that the Commission would make up for the hours lost by deploying more of its mobile teams to speed up the registration of applicants.



Touching on the registration at the electoral areas, he stressed that as long as an applicant lived in the electoral area he or she could register at the nearest centre.



He said it was unfortunate that some potential registrants were of the view that because the registration teams had left the centres close to their homes they could not register and vote in the upcoming general election.



Dr Asare explained that the figures that the Commission had been giving out to the public during briefings were provisional.



“When the registration is over and all the processes including porting of the data are consummated the Commission will announce the final figures for each region for the information of all our stakeholders.”



“All actors are encouraged to reach out to the Commission regarding any discrepancies in the figures”.





