We'll deploy our 'citizen police' to protect ballot boxes – Akamba

National Organizer of NDC, Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed his flagbearer’s call for their party supporters to ensure that they vigilantly protect ballot boxes at all polling stations in the December polls to prevent the incumbent from rigging.



Joshua Hamidu Akamba insisted on Citi FM’s Eye Witness New Tuesday, August 18, 2020, that he will ensure that the mission is been carried out diligently as proposed Mr. John Dramani Mahama.



“I agree with our flagbearer. Our people will be citizen police on election day to protect ballot boxes,” he noted.



Joshua Akamba also vowed to make sure his party supporters are stationed at all polling stations at his constituency after voting to protect ballot boxes.



“We know what the NPP is planning to do on election day. So, we have decided to protect the ballot boxes ourselves,” he said - but was quick to add, “We still have faith in our security forces.”



His comment follows John Mahama’s call on Voltarians to ensure that they protect ballot boxes at their polling stations in the December polls to prevent rigging.



He claims happenings at the just ended voter registration exercise is an indication of the ruling NPP’s agenda to rig and win the 2020 polls at all cost.



He backed his claims with the shooting incident at Kasoa involving the Special Development Minister, Hawa Koomson and the Ayawaso West Wougon bye-election.





