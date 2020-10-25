Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

We'll deal with you – Police tells Asawase NDC invaders of Suame police station

They demanded the immediate release of the suspects during the invasion

The Ashanti regional police command has warned some members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who stormed the Suame police station on Saturday, 24 October 2020 and “verbally and physically” attacked the officers on duty, to report themselves to the police latest by Monday, October 26, 2020.



A statement dated Sunday, October 25, 2020, and signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, PRO of the Ashanti regional police command, said the police will ensure the law deals with the invaders if found to have acted lawlessly.



The NDC members stormed the police station following the arrest of 10 suspects, who they say are their members.



Read the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s full statement on the incident:



ARREST OF SOME SUSPECTED CRIMINALS WITHIN THE KUMASI METROPOLIS



The Ashanti Regional Police Command embarked on a special police operation and arrested a number of suspected criminals to assist with police investigation in response to recent cases of armed robberies within the metropolis.



The Command also acted on intelligence in respect of suspected criminals whose names came up during investigation and conducted swoops within the metropolis and apprehended same.



These suspects were taken to the Suame and Central Police Stations to assist the police investigation.



Subsequent to these arrest, some persons, who claim to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase Constituency, besieged the Suame Police Station and demanded the release of these suspects.



They attacked the police officers on duty, verbally and physically.



The Police officers on duty exhibited extreme professionalism and managed to bring the situation to normalcy without any incident.



The Police Command has seen a video footage of the incident circulating on social media, of the persons who went to the Suame Police Station to perpetrate that act, especially one Yakubu Tony Aidoo of NDC and others, who were seen in the video hitting the counter at the Charge Office.



The Command is, therefore, advising the persons involved who besieged the Suame Police Station, in their own interest, to report to the Regional Police Command latest tomorrow, 26th October 2020 at 0900hrs to assist police with investigation, without fail.



The Police Command would like to reiterate its commitment to enforcing law and order in the region and will not countenance any act of lawlessness in the region, as such any person found to have gone contrary to the law would be dealt with without any fear or favour.



The good people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole are once again being urged to remain calm, since the Police are on top of security and will make sure all crimes committed are investigated and the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted accordingly.



Meanwhile, anyone with information of any suspected criminal(s) is entreated to call the Police emergency numbers 191, 18555 and 0299207770 and share the information with the Police to help in crime-fighting.



GODWIN AHIANYO



ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE



PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER/ASH

