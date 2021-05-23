We’ll create more jobs, factories soon - Paul Amaning

Regional News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul Kwabena-Amaning, has indicated that his outfit will create more jobs and factories in every Ghanaian district very soon.



According to him, his outfit has created over two million direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaian youth.



“President Akufo-Addo and his are committed to ensure that the build factories and secure more jobs for Ghanaian youth," Paul-Kwabena-Amaning exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“These factories will throw up tens of thousands of direct jobs for you the youth. The food processing factories will see over 50% of our agriculture produce (the maize, tomatoes, peppers, corn, cassava, palm nuts, etc) processed, thus turning our currently predominantly peasant agriculture into commercial business."



“The potential of this real development to provide jobs for you the youth is enormous. And this is no pipe dream. This is a reality that will come to pass in the next four years in the NPP government.”



Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning said the Ghanaian youth should be particularly excited about the massive and sustained industrialization programme going on in the country, through the one district, one factory policy.