General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Class FM

'We’ll create 24-hour economy with decent jobs, salaries' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said his next government, should he win the 7 December 2020 polls, has the intention to “turn our economy into a 24-hour economy with factories and businesses working 24 hours a day, every day.”



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also reiterated his pledge to provide one million decent jobs for all Ghanaians.



Speaking at the virtual launch of the party’s retail campaign in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, Mr Mahama explained that when factories and businesses are made to run on a daily basis, production of goods for export and local consumption will create “decent jobs with decent salaries and will allow people to live a dignified life.”



He added that the 24-hour economy will bring about additional shifts that will create “a significant number of new jobs.”



“We need to make Ghanaians hope again.



“We need to make them feel they're listened to and taken care of.



“We need to make Ghana work for everybody and not just a few people.



“This is why in our manifesto we call the People's Manifesto, we pledged to create one million new decent jobs over the next four years.



“We will do it and I guarantee you,” he said.



After addressing party supporters in the Western-North region, Mr Mahama started a door-to-door campaign to randomly interact with people.









