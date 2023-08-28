We'll break no 8, NPP is headed for opposition - Ken Agyapong supporter declares

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

A supporter of Kennedy Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race has stated that the party is headed into opposition.



The unnamed woman, in a video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, was captured at the Central Regional voting center for the August 26 Super Delegates Conference.



"They are idiots," she said of delegates who ensured that Bawumia won the region despite the candidature of Ken Agyapong, who is a Member of Parliament from the region.



"We will go into relegation (opposition), like Wise and Hasaacas, we are going on relegation... Break the 8? There is nothing to break.



"People are suffering in this country, we (supporters) cannot even defend the party, we are always ashamed," she lamented.



Asked whether she did not believe in Bawumia as a flagbearer, she responded: "he was part of those that created the mess, he was in the bus that has entered a ditch, how can such a person rescue us?" she quizzed.







Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



