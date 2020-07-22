General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

We’ll arrest and prosecute Hawa Koomson if we return to power – NDC

Former Minister for Youths and Sports Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has siad that they will prosecute Mavis Hawa Koomson over her gunshot incident when the party returns to power.

Mrs. Koomson, who is the MP for the Awutu Senya East Constituency has come under criticisms over her involvement in some chaotic happenings at a registration center.



The lawmaker admitted to firing a gunshot at the Step to Christ registration center in her constituency.

A section of the public has since called for the arrest of the legislator, who doubles as the Minister or Special Development for endangering the lives of all those present at the registration center.



Reacting to this, the NDC said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must immediately order the arrest of Mrs. Koomson.



Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, the party’s Director for Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, said the next NDC government will arrest and prosecute the gun-toting Minister.



“If Hawa Koomson is left off the hook by President Akufo-Addo, I want to assure the people of Ghana that the next NDC government in January 2021 will arrest and prosecute her,” he said.

