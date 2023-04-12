We’ll also use every means possible to win power in 2024 – NDC E/R chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mark Oliver Kevor, has reacted to 'reckless' comments by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong.



According to Oliver Kevor, the NDC is not intimidated by Bryan Acheampong's statement that the New Patriotic Party will use all means necessary to win power in the upcoming elections.



He cautioned that the NDC is also prepared to use all means to win the vote.



Oliver Kevor, while speaking to party supporters during a tour by NDC flagbearer hopeful John Dramani Mahama to the Eastern region, said they are prepared to fight for victory in other ways if necessary.



"The NPP is self-aware that the time has come for John Mahama to be president, so it has resorted to intimidation.



"The NPP is threatening not to hand over power to the NDC in 2024. As regional chairman, I believe I have the support of other executives at various levels, and so I say we will also devise any means to snatch power from the governing NPP to John Mahama. We are ready as a party to match the NPP boot for boot," he said.



Bryan Acheampong's comment has been met with criticism from opposition parties, who accused the NPP of seeking to undermine the democratic process of the country.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the NDC; therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."







