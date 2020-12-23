General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

We’ll also show you power – Sam George warns police and military

Samuel Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has sent a stern warning to the police and military not to expect any support from lawmakers from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) henceforth.



His decision is based on the fact that armed police blocked the MPs from entering the premises of the Electoral Commission on Tuesday where they were set to present a petition to the Chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa to protest the outcome of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.



“The police and military should not expect any support from us in parliament. If they come before the interior and defense committee, we shall be waiting for them. Once you have stopped us here, we will stop you in parliament. We will show you the power of the legislator.



The lawmakers on the minority lead by Haruna Iddrisu today December 22, 2020, hit the streets in protest of the collation of the Techiman South results in they claimed are characterized by irregularities.



In a petition to the EC Chair, they are demanding that “you (EC Chairperson) cause to be collated the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the Two Hundred and Sixty-Six (266) Polling stations in accordance with the law, with immediate effect.



That pursuant to regulation 43 (2) of C.I. 127, the endorsed writ, gazette notification and notice to Clerk of Parliament be amended accordingly to reflect the true state of affairs”





