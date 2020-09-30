Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

We’ll also reply Mahama with insults - Kennedy Agyapong vows

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has served notice to the former President of Ghana and Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama that the NPP will reply his insults in a similar fashion.



According to him, John Dramani Mahama has resorted to throwing jabs, insults but the Media Foundation for West Africa which guages the use of foul language have never ranked him as the politician with the most vile language but always use himself and Chairman Wontumi.



To him, since Mahama has chosen to resort to insults in his campaign, they will reply him in the same way.



“Mahama is desperate and does not have anything good to tell the people of Ghana so he has now resorted to insults. If you reply him, they say Kennedy Agyapong and Wontumi are the most vile politicians in the country. But those who wrote that has he listened to what Mahama says? If you respond to him accordingly, then they have problems but for us, we will respond to them accordingly.”



The NPP MP disclosed that the NDC has hired the services of IT experts to hack the systems of the Electoral Commission to delay the results.



“I hear Mahama says he will not accept a flawed election. Well, we don’t care about that. By 10 or 11 we would have collated our results and be jubilating already.We are not going to wait for the Electoral Commission that the NDC has brought in experts to hack their systems so that the results delay.”





