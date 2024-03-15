We’ll address all your security concerns before December polls - Dampare assures EC Chair

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reiterated the readiness of the police and other security agencies to work with the Electoral Commission (EC) and all other stakeholders for a peaceful polls in December this year.



He said the police will work with the EC to address all security concerns ahead of the polls.



"We're here to listen to you to know the concerns that you have in the area of security ahead of the elections, so we position ourselves to resolve all of them.



"Already, the national election security task force is working with all relevant stakeholders and we will continue to do more to ensure that our country continues to remain peaceful before, during and after the polls. So we are here to assure you that we will address all your security concerns ahead of the polls,” the IGP gave the assurance during a meeting with the Election Management Body(EMB) at the EC headquarters on Thursday.



On her part, the EC Chair, Madam Jean Mensa, commended the IGP and the police leadership for their proactiveness towards the upcoming polls.



She said she is confident that the approach the police leadership has taken towards the election will help build confidence among all stakeholders.



Meanwhile, the Centre for Democratic Development has praised the IGP for his handling of by-elections in the country since he assumed the position.



“The IGP established the Election Security Task Force and did a good show in all the by-elections that we have had, unlike Chereponi, Asankrakwa, and the other places. Here all the by-elections that we have had in this era we have not had any serious issues around them.



“So I think the experiments by the Election Security Task Force will carry us through the main elections,” The Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, Paul Aborampah Mensah, told Accra-based Starr FM.



