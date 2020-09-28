General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: 3 News

We know those behind secessionist group – Ex-Volta Regional House of Chiefs President

A signpost of the 'Western Togolanders'

The immediate past President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, has charged the government and the security agencies to stop pampering members and key actors behind the Western Togoland secessionist group.



The Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area in the Oti Region does not understand why those who were arrested two years ago were released and as such the group keep committing treasonable offences.



The group, after blocking major entry points to the Volta Region, also attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured police officers.



The group, subsequently, blocked major roads to the Region and burnt car tyres.



However, a joint police and military enforcement team rescued the police officers who were held hostage.



The security agencies have so far arrested 35 members of the secessionist group. They were airlifted to Accra and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, where they are being interrogated.



One person died and several others got injured during the exchange of fire between the security agencies and the secessionist group.



Commenting on the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Monday, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, said the actions by the group need thorough investigations because some people are behind them.







He explained that “some people would go around and support them because how did they get to know there were guns in the police station? It was a small police station so how did the people know there were guns in there? We need to investigate that because some people are behind it”.



The Paramount Chief said “the police station is not a bigger one…how did they get to know of the station that there were guns?”



Help from chiefs



Nana Soglo Alloh IV said as chiefs, they know those behind and as such they are ready to help the state unravel those behind such acts.



“We the Volta Regional House of chiefs…we know those behind…if they ask us, we can help them arrest them. Those who were arrested should have been taken to court and we hope those who were arrested would be taken to court this time. If they had been taken to court, it would not have happened this time”.



The Chief said “those who were arrested were not the real people. We know those behind. We know them and the government knows them”.



He added that “we need to call and sit them down and ask them what they need because no one has the right to divide Ghana. They have no power”.



He explained that “these children who were arrested would be set free and they will do that again so they should call us the chiefs because they came to us to help them but we told them it was a treasonable offence”.



Nana Soglo Alloh IV said: “We are ready to help the government arrest them. If they call me like you have done, we can direct them to some of the leaders”.



Commend security service



The chief commended the security services for their swift intervention which brought the situation under control.



“We were happy how the security services handled it. I was happy because it tells us we have peace in Ghana.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.