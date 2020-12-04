General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We jail people for stealing louvre blades and praise corrupt politicians - A Plus

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng

Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng known widely as Kwame A-Plus has decried the unfairness in the justice delivery system that makes it possible for corrupt public officials to escape punishment while petty thieves face the full rigours of the law.



A Plus is furious that politicians and public officials who are found to have engaged in acts of corruption always find their way around the system.



At a press conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, A Plus lamented that the justice system, in its current state, benefits the political class more than the average Ghanaian.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the power they wield and fight the system that is skewed towards a privileged few.



“A certain old woman was arrested with his children and grandchild for stealing maze. Another person was also jailed for stealing louvre blades. But we are in a country where politicians steal money and go unpunished. That is why we formed the TPP to give you power.”



“The period where politicians steal money is over. It has ended in 2020 because we are not going to allow that to happen. The old world is gone and in 2021 we will not allow these things to happen,” he said.



A-Plus said that with Martin Amidu resigning and Domelevo being hounded out, the time is due for the youth in the country to take up the fight against corruption.



According to him, the Ghanaian has the right to ensure that the public purse is not raided and enjoyed by some few persons.



He encouraged the youth to demand more from their leaders and vote against them if they fail to deliver on their promise.



“Domelevo, who was fighting corruption is being persecuted. Martin Amidu says he is tired of the corruption in the system so who are you? If Martin Amidu couldn’t fight corruption then who are you. It is time for the youth to come together and fight corruption.”



“The constitution empowers us to fight against corruption and that is what we all must do now. We need to come together and fight corruption and save this country. If we had come together earlier, Martin Amidu and Domelevo wouldn’t have gone,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.