We inherited a failing Komenda Sugar Factory – NPP

In 2016, the NPP government promised to make one factory available in every district in Ghana

A Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah, has blamed the failure of the Komenda Sugar Factory to produce sugar on the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on TV3’s New Day Thursday, September 3, Richard Nyamah expressed the view that government deserved some commendation because measures have been taken to ensure that the factory comes alive.



When asked what the government was doing about the situation, he stated: “We have built new factories for which we deserve some commendation. We are revamping the Komenda Sugar Factory so that it comes back on stream.



“The whole approach was wrong and when they were doing it we told them we don’t build a factory and now look for raw materials.”



But NDC’s Deputy Youth Organizer, Edem Agbana, was of the view that asking the NDC to address the issues of the Komenda Sugar Factory was flawed.



According to him, the factory was completed and a test-run done just before the party lost power.



“The NDC invested about $37milllion into revamping the Komenda Sugar Factory because we thought that the people of Komenda deserved a factory.



“We launched that factory in 2016 and went back to enter into a public-private partnership, PPP. We went, we advertised and we lost power.”



According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the factory, which was re-constructed through an Indian Exim Bank loan, can crush 1,250 tonnes of sugar per day as compared to the 1,000 tonnes the collapsed Komenda Sugar Factory used to produce.



The factory is yet to produce any sugar on the market.

