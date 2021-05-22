We hope to educate more than the 60,000 adults per year – Adult Education

Regional News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Complementary Education Agency has highlighted that, they look forward to educating more than the 60,000 adults they already educate yearly.



According to the Acting Director of the agency Mr Francis Asumadu he shared that, their main aim as an agency is to educate more adults in order to promote the development of the country.



Speaking to the Don, host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Epahoa Daben on the maiden edition of the Happy Development Dialogues under his show, he said, “In 1990, World bank supported us in educating about 200,000 adults and today they are helping their various communities”.



He however shared that 40% of this exercise was only carried out in the 3 northern regions of the country because, “We noticed they did not really have any formal training and this was what we wanted to bring to them”.



Explaining further about what exactly their training entails he said, “We go to the various communities and tell them what we do and afterwards take the interested persons and educate them”.



Mr. Asumadu went on to state that more work has to be done as about 6 million adults are still unable to read or write.



“ We are currently working on introducing ICT. We believe it will help and make the learning process for them easier especially looking at how advanced the world is currently” he said.