General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

We hope Ghana can live with your decision – IMANI reacts to amicus dismissal

IMANI has expressed disappointment in the decision of the Supreme Court to dismiss their amicus brief in the case involving the Electoral Commission and the opposition National Democratic Congress over the Voter’s register.



“On the onset of this application, we did say we were at the benevolence more or less of the law so what they decide to do we will live with it. It’s just that we’re disappointed though that they didn’t even consider the brief itself,” IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe said.



He explained: “We think they would have benefitted greatly from it but the laws have spoken and we can’t quarrel with that, we just have to live with it but I hope that the decision they arrive at eventually would be a decision everybody can live within this country otherwise I’m just disappointed and I’m sure my colleagues here are equally disappointed.



“This was an introduction to how cases are determined in court. I was quite awed, even at some point I was laughing all through but I guess lawyers know their trade and the judges also know their trade so you can’t fault them, they did what they had to do but I think that to suggest that the amicus was just not neutral was a bit far-fetched really”.



The parties which came together to present the brief are are Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASPEA), Conservative Policy Research Center (CPRC) and Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI).



Meanwhile, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court will deliver judgement in a consolidated application where the National Democratic Congress and Mark Takyi-Banson are challenging the compilation of the electoral register by the Electoral Commission.



In court today, Takyi-Banson and his lawyers had 10 minutes to move the application while the Attorney General’s department also had the same time to respond.



The parties in the case that has been consolidated are NDC and Mark Takyi-Banson an individual against the EC and AG.



The panel chaired by Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah after hearing the parties adjourned the case to tomorrow.

















