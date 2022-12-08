We haven't accused police of hiding seized 'marijuana' - NACOC clarifies

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has denied recent media reportage that they had accused the police of concealing a portion of intercepted marijuana from one of Ghana's northernmost border points.



In a Decemeber 8, 2022 statement issued by the Public Affairs and International Relations desk of NACOC, the story in question related to a seizure in the Upper West Region.



"NACOC wishes to state that, the publication is misleading and most unfortunate. That, the seized narcotics substances have been fully accounted for, with NACOC and the Police working together to ensure the suspect(s) involved in the seizure are arrested and prosecuted," the statement read in parts.



RE: NACOC ACCUSES POLICE OF ‘HIDING’ SUSPECTED MARIJUANA INTERCEPTED



1. The attention of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has been drawn to a news article circulating on social media and other news media portals headlined “NACOC accuses Police of ‘hiding’ suspected Marijuana intercepted”. The story relates to the seizure of suspected narcotic substances (cannabis sativa also known as “wee” or “marijuana”) which were seized by a team of Border Patrol security officers stationed in the Upper West Region.



2. NACOC wishes to state that, the publication is misleading and most unfortunate. That, the seized narcotics substances have been fully accounted for, with NACOC and the Police working together to ensure the suspect(s) involved in the seizure are arrested and prosecuted.



3. NACOC herein urges the media, as well as the general public to be circumspect in their reportage on sensitive security issues, such as narcotics and related offences.



4. NACOC appreciates the efforts of the Border Patrol team in effecting the seizure and further reiterates its commitment to working in collaboration with all security agencies in the fight against illicit narcotic drug trafficking and organized crime to make our nation a safer abode for all Ghanaians and well-meaning persons.



5. Thank You.