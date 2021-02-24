General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We have to pass a law to prevent media from engaging LGBTQ+ - Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak is calling for censorship against media reportage on Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer, Intersex and Allies (LGBTQIA).



Contrary to claims that the LGBTQ+ community have rights, the former lawmaker said they have no rights and should be entertained in the country.



He indicated that there is existing legislation that prevents homosexuals from advocating for their rights.



According to him, if he were still in parliament, he would have led a private members bill which will make it unattractive and censor media houses from giving airtime for such views.



He said we should not allow these people to have time to have their views heard on the radio or television.



He quizzed if media houses will give drunk drivers to justify why they drink and drive.



He said since the media will not do that; then, they have no business giving LGBTQ+ airtime to express their views.



"Homosexuality is criminal in our laws and our culture frowns on it. We should not entertain them.”



He added the diplomats who attended the fundraising ceremony and opening of the office space for the group must be sanctioned because they insulted our laws and cultural values.