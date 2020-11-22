General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: 3 News

We have the men to provide security December 7 – Bryan Acheampong

Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong

The Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, says the National Security Secretariat has the men to protect the citizenry and the ballot boxes during this year’s election.



He was addressing party faithful at Nkawkaw, the first stop for the president’s two-day tour of the Eastern Region.



“Nobody should feel intimidated and cheated. We have the men to protect you and the ballot boxes and I want to convey this message to all Ghanaians and urge them to go all out to vote on the election day,” he said.



Bryan Acheampong said the National Security would not allow anybody to engage in electoral violence in the December 7 polls and added that government would ensure the security men maintain peace before, during and after this year’s elections.



He doubles as MP for Abetifi Constituency in the Kwahu enclave.



He called on the people of Nkawkaw Constituency to vote massively to increase the number of votes to 70,000 for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area and was optimistic that the NPP would snatch the Kwahu Afram Plains South seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received a rousing welcome from hundreds of party faithfuls and residents who thronged the durbar grounds.



The Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, among others, were dignitaries that followed the President.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, called on Ghanaians to assess his performance over the years and vote massively for him .



“If you feel that I have not betrayed you but have performed up to your expectations, then kindly vote massively for me and give me another opportunity to continue my work and bring more development into the country for four more years.”



He also urged the constituents of Nkawkaw to also vote for the parliamentary candidate, Joseph Frimpong.



The President is expected to make whistle stops at several constituencies in the Region to touch base with them and solicit for their votes as the elections draw close.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.