We have the experience and people to do the work - Mahama tells Bono chiefs

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former president of Ghana and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that the NDC has the experience and the right people to develop Ghana.



According to him, NDC stands out as the sole development-focused party in Ghana who are committed to achieving comprehensive progress whenever in power.



Mahama, according to a 3news.com report, reiterated the party's dedication to an all-round development of the country when it comes into office again after winning the 2024 general elections.



“We are not like them, we don't promise when we know we can't deliver, we don't just promise we keep them, NDC is the only development-oriented party," he said.



John Dramani Mahama is on a tour of the Bono Region.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel