'We have religion and common sense' - Sefa Kayi Reacts to pastor burning woman to death

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Host of Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi has reacted to the gullibility of some women when it comes to their relationship with Pastors.



Mr. Sefa Kayi wondered what could be the charm that some women cannot withstand from Pastors that they usually fall prey to some unscrupulous ones.



He was reacting to a recent shocking incident where a man of God called Pastor Isaac Okyeam, alias “Pastor Owusu,” allegedly burned a woman to death.



The Pastor has been arrested in connection with the woman’s death.



The 42-year old woman, Ama Nkansah Appiah, reportedly suffered from burns caused by a ‘spiritual oil’ administered by the Pastor during a deliverance session.



This incident happened on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Akyem Asawase, a suburb of Akyem Awisa in the Birim South district of Eastern Region.



Kwami Sefa Kayi found it difficult to grasp why any woman would avail herself for such kind of so-called spiritual directions from religious leaders.



“We have religion and we have common sense,” he said to advise people, particularly women, to put their minds to good use to avoid the deception from Pastors.



