We have recouped GH¢3.1 billion from defaulters so far – ECG

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Over the past few weeks, power-distributing company Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has been able to recover over GH¢3.1 billion from its bill defaulters.



This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama at a press conference on Thursday, 4 May 2023.



The company is still hoping to recover more of its debts.



The ECG MD also announced a reward package for members of the general public who report illegal power connections.



Members of the general public who report illegal power connections in their various communities will earn 6 per cent of the total debt of the illegal connection reported.



“Citizens who report illegal connection will get 6 per cent of the amount,” the Managing Director of the ECG, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, disclosed.



He appealed to the public to seize the opportunity to assist the power-distributing company to recover money owed it.



“Let’s all use this as a means to help ECG. ECG is not for one person, it is for all of us,” Mr Mahama said.



The ECG recently embarked on a nation-wide revenue mobilisation exercise to recover debts owed it.



This resulted in the cutting of power supply to various notable organisations, who were owing the power-distributing company.