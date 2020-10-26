General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

We have politicised crimes in Ghana – Yaw Manu

The Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher, Yaw Obeng Manu, has attributed the cause of many unresolved crimes in the country to the interference of the political actors in the country’s security agencies.



According to him, once every political actor commits a crime, that individual is covered by the police because they owe them some allegiance.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, the editor noted, “In this country, we have politicized crime. When you commit a crime, the police who are to prosecute you now protect you because of your political affiliations or because they owe you an allegiance”.



Explaining how such relationships come to being, he noted that some police officers work at the corridors of power to get reassignments when they have promised to serve the nation at all costs.



“When some police officers are transferred to rural areas, they call on politicians to change these postings to prime areas for them and when such favours are done for them, then, the police officer now owes the politician who will definitely need a favour”.



Citing extensions taken by Inspector Generals of Police as a similar cause of a crime being politicized, the Editor in Chief for the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam said, “The moment an IGP takes an extension of two or three years after retirement, he has become a politician and can never work without interference by these political actors”.



Advising the police on averting and solving crime in the country, Andy added that the police need to take a stance against political actors.



“When two or three IGPs resign because politicians are interfering in their work, the CSOs will call for their reinstatement and that will be the end. Politics will never be mixed with our security services”.



The Editor motioned that the Ghana Police will also need to undertake image cleansing and make themselves better if they want to solve crimes and regain the trust of the ordinary Ghanaian.





