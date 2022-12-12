We have not issued a publication on 2023/2024 school fees - FHMS clarifies

Health News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Family Health Medical School has issued a disclaimer to a publication making the rounds online and first published on Opera News that indicated that the school had released fees for the 2023/2024 academic year.



In a statement, the FHMS stated that the said publication is false and should be disregarded.



“This is a disclaimer of the publication on Family Health Medical School Fees Schedule for 2023/2024 Academic Year, which appeared in Opera News (Online News Portal) of Wednesday, December 7, 2022.



“The Management of Family Health Medical School wishes to advise the general public to discard any School Fees Schedule for 2023/2024 Academic Year, and bank account details, as stated, in that publication,” the statement said in part.



It also indicated that the only channel by which the school communicates such details as of now is via the office of its registrar.



“Management said all enquirers on Family Health Medical School Fees Schedule must be directed to:



“The Registrar

Family Health kMedical School

P. O. Box TS 669

Teshie – Accra,” it added.



Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s premier private medical school, and is accredited by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) of Ghana, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and is affiliated to the University of Ghana.