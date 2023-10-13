We have not installed a new chief for Pokuase - Nii Dodoo Clottey family

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Nii Dodoo Clottey royal family has warned of severe consequences should the media continue to project and describe Nii Darku I as Development Chief of Pokuase.



The family says it is incensed and appalled by the continuous publications and reports that continue to link the so-called Nii Darku I to the Pokuase stool.



In a statement issued in Accra on Thursday, the family added, “Various unauthorized publications relating to the position of development chief of Pokuase and masterminded by unscrupulous persons, have come to our attention. They Include one dated 28th June 2023 authored by Ghana News Online and two other publications by the New Crusading Guide.



These publications have sought to portray a Rockson Adu Boahene a, development chief of Pokuase.



The family further brushed aside media reports that suggest Nii Otto Kwame V is still the chief of Pokuase.



In strongly worded statement issued by the family at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, the family cautioned Nii Dodoo Sackey to desist from holding himself as chief of Pokuase and implored the public to cease any dealings with him immediately.



“Prior to the celebration of the 2023 Homowo festival, the head of family, the principal elders together with the kingmakers, taking up the appointing authority, completed all customary requirements and destooled Nii Otto Kwame V.



“As required by custom and tradition, the family, thereafter, has informed the Otublohum Paramount Stool of the destoolment and also provided reasons for his destoolment,” the statement added.



Per the custom and tradition, in the absence of a substantive chief, the Dzaasetse becomes the highest traditional authority in Pokuase until a new chief is enstooled.



Nii Dodoo Clottey royal family further clarified that it does not know one Nii Darku I who has been holding himself in public and private as the Development Chief of Pokause, warning that “such unscrupulous persons will soon face our wrath”.



PRESS RELEASE BY NII OFEI NKWANTABISA IV AND THE ACTING HEAD OF FAMILY OF THE NII DODOO CLOTTEY FAMILY OF POKUASE IN RESPECT OF POKUASE STOOL AND POKUASE LAND AFFAIRS



The attention of the Acting Head of Family, The Dzaasetse, Principal Members of the Nii Dodoo Clottey Family of Pokuase together with the Kingmakers of Pokuase has been drawn to several publications on the above topic and the family wishes to set the records straight and correct errors, with the aim of averting any misfortune befalling the unsuspecting public as a result of the miscommunication.



DESTOOLMENT OF Nii OTTO KWAME V



Prior to the celebration of the 2023 Homowo festival, the Head of Family, the Principal Elders together with the Kingmakers, taking up the appointing authority, completed all customary requirements and destooled Nii Otto Kwame V. As is required by custom and tradition, the Family, thereafter, has informed the Otublohum Paramount Stool of the destoolment and also Provided the reasons for his destoolment. The public is hereby informed that Nii Otto Kwame V is no longer the Pokuase Mantse. He should therefore desist from holding himself as such.



NO NEW POKUASE MANTSE YET



The Family has observed that certain publications in both print media and on -television have referred to one Nii Dodoo Klottey or Nii Dodoo Sackey as chief of Pokuase and a replacement to the destooled chief. This is completely false!!!



The public is further informed that the Acting Head of Family, Dzaasetse and kingmakers have not yet enstooled a replacement to the destooled Nii Otto Kwame V and the Family does not recognize any Nii Dodoo Sackey as Pokuase Mantse, as has been falsely portrayed by certain media.



The public is therefore entreated to disregard any person holding himself out to be a Pokuase Mantse. Persons holding themselves out as chiefs of Pokuase are also warned to immediately desist from such conduct or suffer the consequences of such unlawful conduct.



The family is in preparation to enstool a new Pokuase Mantse and will announce same as soon as all the processes are concluded.



APPOINTMENT OF ASAFO GROUP LEADERS AND OKYEAME



The Head of Family, the Principal Elders together with the Kingmakers, making up the appointing authority nominated and appointed three persons to lead the Asafo Groups. These three persons would be headed by



Asafoiatse Amanor, who has been elevated to the position of Pokuase Shiipi. In addition, one person was appointed as Okyeame (linguist).



These 5 persons were outdoored by the Dzaasetse on the authority of the Head of Family on 18th June 2023. The Family states with emphasis that other person was nominated, outdoored, appointed, enstooled and or installed in any capacity on 18th June 2023.



Subsequent to the appointment of these 5 persons, the family has observed, with alarm, that certain persons have unlawfully held themselves out to be chiefs and stool functionaries of Pokuase. The family is, by this press release, warning such persons to desist from holding themselves out as such, as the consequences will not augur well for them.



APPOINTMENT OF ACTING HEAD OF FAMILY



At a meeting held at the residence of the Head of Family of the Dodoo Clottey family of Pokuase on the 23 day of July 2023, the Head of Family (Grace Darkua Dodoo) informed the Principal Members that considering her advanced age (95 years} and her physical inabilities, she is nominating Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo Jsc. (Rtd) to act on her behalf.



That is to say that she (Grace Darkua Dodoo) was customarily nominating Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo JSC(rtd) to sit on her lap to perform the functions of the Head of Family in her place.



The family, by a unanimous resolution, accepted the nomination. It was resolved that due to the advanced age and physical inabilities of the Head of Family (Grace Darkua Dodoo), Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo JSC (rtd) has been appointed to act for and on her behalf as Head of Family.



POKUASE DOES NOT HAVE A DEVELOPMENT CHIEF



Various unauthorized publications relating to the position of development chief of Pokuase and masterminded by unscrupulous persons, have come to our attention. They Include one dated 28'h June 2023 authored by Ghana News Online and two other publications by the New Crusading Guide. These publications have sought to portray a Rockson Adu Boahene a, development chief of Pokuase.



Please be informed that the Family together with the Dzaasetse have certainly not enstooled Rockson Adu Boahene as a development chief of Pokuase.



The Family has also observed a publication by the New Crusading Guide and titled “POKUASE DEVELOPMENT CHIEF STRAIGHTENS RECORDS” which made completely false claims about the Family and also sought to cast baseless and unfounded aspersions on Nii AMoo Dodoo, a Principal Member of the Family.



The family takes strong issue with the publication and steps have been taken to seek immediate legal redress.



WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH BRAINSFIELD LIMITED



The Family presently has a working relationship with Brainsfield Limited with the aim to protect its land from encroachment at the ACP Estate Area, Pokuase. No person in the Family has connived to sell family lands to or with Brainsfield. The public should therefore disregard any publication seeking to suggest that Brainsfield Limited is stealing land belonging to the Dodoo Clottey Family of Pokuase.



JUSTICE (MRS.) VIDA-KOTO-BAMFO JSC. (RTD) ACTING HEAD, Nil DODOO CLOTTEY ROYAL FAMILY OF POKUASE



Nil OFEINK ANTABISA IV DZAASETSE OF POKUASE