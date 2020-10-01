General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: GNA

We have not enstooled any Chinese as Nkosuohene - Abetifi Chiefs

News went viral of an enstoolment of a Chinese investor at Aframso

The Chiefs of Kwahu Abetifihene say no Chinese has been enstooled as the Nkosuohene of the area as being circulated on social media.



The Chiefs in a press briefing at the Abetifi palace stated that such claims were false, adding that, there was no such an enstoolment by the palace.



Nana Nyaakum Panyin III, Dwanetoafohene of Kwahu Abetifi, who addressed the press, said “no Chinese has been enstooled as Development Chief, Nkosuohene, and as of now Abetifi does not have any Nkosuohene.”



The title of Nkosuohene is an honorary title which is often given to foreigners and indigenes who have distinguished themselves in development programmes and interventions for the progress of the people.



He said on September 5, 2020, they received news of an enstoolment of a Chinese investor at Aframso, a village in the Afraim Plains, as a development chief in which they summoned the Odikro of the area for interrogation since it was abhorrent to the culture and tradition of Kwahu to carry anyone shoulder high without the permission of the palace.



He said after the summons, Akyemfour Nana Asiedu, Abetifihene and his elders annulled the said enstoolment since laid down procedures were not followed.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.