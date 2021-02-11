General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

We have not abandoned military projects started by Mahama government – Nitiwul

Defence Minister-designate Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister-nominee for Defence has assured Parliament that his outfit will ensure that projects commenced by previous governments are continued and completed.



Nitiwul faced the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Thursday to prove why the house should endorse his nomination as substantive minister for the sector.



It was during the exercise that the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu quizzed on some abandoned military projects.



He admitted that the government has encountered funding challenges with some of the projects.



He said the funds allocated for the projects were not adequate, prompting contractors to abandon these projects.



Nitiwul, however, promised Parliament that he will work to ensure that the projects are completed.



He indicated the projects are of much importance to the Ghana Armed Forces and will commit resource to ensure that they do not rot.



“We have uncompleted projects but to say that we have abandoned projects, no. There are one or two projects that the contractors left the sites because monies allocated project run out. I have one or two such projects and I’m working on them.



“The projects are critical to the armed forces because they are accommodation projects so I assure you that they will be completed,” he said.



