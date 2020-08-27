General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

We have not abandoned Suame-Magazine road – SK Boafo Constructions

play videoWorks are ongoing on the road

Construction works on the Suame-Magazine road has not been abandoned contrary to media publications, SK Boafo, the contractors have clarified.



Some residents of the area earlier this week, expressed concern over the poor state of the road, accusing the contractors of abandoning the project.



The residents pleaded with the contractor to at least water the road so as to save them from inhaling clouds of ‘dust’.



But in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com the Chief Executive Officer of SK Boafo Constructions Limited, Seth Boafo denied claims that his outfit has abandoned works on the road.



He explained that some alterations had to be made on the initial plan for the project.



With that out of the way now, Seth Boafo says works are currently ongoing on the drains after which the roads will be done.



He disclosed that workers on the project periodically water the dusty road contrary to the claims by the residents.



Seth Boafo added that they have been given24 months to complete the project and are working feverishly to finish ahead of time.



“Some changes were made to the initial plan so we have re-fix some of the things we had already done. It is not true that we have abandoned the works. We are now working on the drains so we haven’t touched the road yet”.



“Every morning and evening we water the road. So it is not like we are not concerned with the health of the resident. We water the roads periodically. Government gave us twenty-four months to finish the road and we are confident, we’ll finish before the deadline,” he said.





