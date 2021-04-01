We have no power generation issues - NAPO Assures

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, Contributor

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured the nation that there are no challenges whatsoever with power generation in the country.



The Minister, who is popularly referred to as ‘NAPO’, and who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, gave this assurance at a press briefing held by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in Accra to address the current power situation in the country. The situation, he indicated, was simply due a technical difficulty with transmission.



Dr. Prempeh further clarified that none of the current challenges are due to the government owing any entity and that Ghana has put in place mechanisms where every generator, transmitter and distributor of electricity is paid something regularly.



He also disclosed that government is also introducing a gas clearinghouse where funds will be made available to the suppliers of fuel for our generators.



In its press briefing, GRIDCo indicated that it has no intention of embarking on a nationwide load shedding programme in the months ahead and that it is carrying out key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Accra and Kumasi.



The projects are:



• Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installation



• French Development Agency (AFD) funded the Tema-Accra transmission line reinforcement project and the 330kV Kumasi – Kintampo transmission line.



With regard to the situation in Kumasi and the northern parts of Ghana, GRIDCo explained that this stems from the inability to dispatch the Bui Hydro Electric Plant (HEP) due to the low water levels.



The implication is that all the electricity required in that area have to be supplied from the southern part of Ghana.



A short-term solution has been implemented (transporting a 66MVA transformer from Accra to Kumasi).



The medium-term solution is the construction of a 330kV transmission line between Anwomanso and Kintampo – earmarked to be completed in July 2021.



