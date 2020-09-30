General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

We have no hand in burning of vehicles at Ho STC yard – Separatist group

The separatist group denies attacking the STC yard

The Separatist group advocating for independence from Ghana for an envisaged Western Togoland state have denied attacking the State Transport Company (STC) yard in Ho.



According to the group, the sudden spark of violence in the Volta Region which has killed two people and destroyed some state property including the burning of vehicles belonging to the STC is against their working documents.



A statement on the group’s official Facebook page reads: “We the front-line defenders of the Rights of the citizens of Western Togoland, The HSGF, and all its various chapters and branches had no hands in the burning of the vehicles of the STC in Ho last night.”



“We wish to draw the attention of the general public that the sudden spark of violence in our land is seriously against our working documents over the years and urge the government of Ghana to call his security operatives to order and release our people in detention for several months now.”



The group believes that there is some form of political underpinnings which might be perpetrating violence just to smear their peaceful campaign for independence from the Republic of Ghana.



“We said it time without number that the campaign for our rights of citizenship which is being questioned continuously by some section of Ghanaians will be without violence. Our chairman has never minced his word about peaceful activism any time he has the opportunity to speak to the world. We seriously condemn this violence in our land!” the group noted.



Background



Some persons suspected to be members of a secessionist group have attacked the State Transport Company yard in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, and burnt one of its buses.



The incident, according to reports occurred at midnight on Monday, September 28, and involved members of the group firing gunshots before proceeding to beat up the drivers.













