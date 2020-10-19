General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

We have no equity in our laws - Maurice Ampaw cries out

Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw

Popular Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has bemoaned the relaxed nature of the enforcement of laws on certain criminal offences in the country.



According to him, the enforcement of laws is characterized by partiality, as we select who to go after and who not to go after.



He shared this opinion in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann as the issue of cyberbullying was being discussed.



“The problem in Ghana is that we don’t test the laws. As I speak, this thing of cyberbullying should be before the law. We are too selective of who to go after”, he said.



Noting the example of Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid, he stated that the law was quick to go after him after he displayed his manhood to the public. However, there are people who expose themselves on social media who do not face the law.



He further argued, “Even child marriage which is a criminal offence is going on in rural areas.The law of the land is not implemented fairly. So we are lagging behind and people take things for granted”.



With the advent of social media, cyberbullying and indecent exposure, both against the laws of the country have become rampant.



Most of these issues have been overlooked with victims of cyberbullying sometimes taking actions into their own hands.



This has led to the springing up of various groups, championing the prosecution of individuals engaged in these criminal activities to help regulate the usage of social media.





