We have never said we have fixed all roads in the country - Roads Minister

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana's Roads minister says there is no truth that anyone in government has said all roads in the country have been fixed



• He explained that they admit there exist bad roads



• But, he added that with a clear focus, the government is fixing all the roads, one at a time



Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has insisted that never has anybody from government stated that they have completed construction on all roads in Ghana.



He explained that there exists bad roads in Ghana as well as very good roads and so it is not true that anybody in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has said that Ghana's roads have all been fixed.



He added that with the seriousness that the government is committing to fixing roads in the country, they will achieve all the set targets and goals.



He however blamed the non-commitment of past governments in addressing the gaps in the roads sector for the slow pace of development in the sector.



“The president has said it time without number that since 2017 – anywhere he had the opportunity to visit, the first demand that was made on him either from chiefs, traditional authorities, even school heads, even church leaders, everywhere, will be on roads. And if roads in this country have been fixed by successive governments in a serious, robust manner, as President Akufo-Addo has tackled it – from Independence, Ghana wouldn’t have been in this state. We are focused, we have a program, we have plans and my ministry, for that matter, government will not be intimidated to shift from the programmes that we have.



“I appeal to the good people of this country that they should see, and they have seen what has been done; the way the road sector is being tackled with courage and with seriousness, those who haven’t had their turn, very soon, they’ll get their turn.



“Nobody has ever said; nobody from government has ever stood anywhere and said that all roads have been done in our country. No! Nobody can say that. And neither has anybody said that we don’t have roads in our country. We have bad roads in our country," he explained.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah made these known during his appearance on the Minister's Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He spoke on the topic, "Improving Ghana's Road Network."