You are here: HomeNews2020 07 28Article 1018765

General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

We have made the best choice for Ghana - Mahama brags about Naana Opoku-Agyemang

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that selecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the best choice for Ghana as far as the Vice Presidential candidate is concerned.

According to him, the Professor has all the qualities to be a Vice president, adding that she has what it takes to bring a change in Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Mahama made the comments at a ceremony to outdoor his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment