We have made the best choice for Ghana - Mahama brags about Naana Opoku-Agyemang

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that selecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the best choice for Ghana as far as the Vice Presidential candidate is concerned.



According to him, the Professor has all the qualities to be a Vice president, adding that she has what it takes to bring a change in Ghana’s democracy.



Mr Mahama made the comments at a ceremony to outdoor his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.





