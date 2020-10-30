Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We have improved the lives of Ghanaians – NPP

Dr. Gideon Boako

The ruling New Patriotic Party has expressed confidence that Ghanaians have accepted the message to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another term because of the significant improvement in the lives of Ghanaians since the party took overpower.



This was expounded by Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson of Ghana’s Vice President Bawumia, on the Epa Hoa Daben show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



While giving an update on the Vice President’s tour of the Central Region, he expressed: “When you look at the reactions, the message of continuation or continuity by President Akufo-Addo has been warmly accepted by the people. Everywhere we have been to, the chiefs and the people’s statement shows that they want Nana to continue.



It gives us hope that the NPP will win power. The cheers people are giving us are not fake cheers. It is from their hearts when they consider the programmes that have been introduced by this government to change lives for the better. This government is a government for the majority”.



He was of the view that electing President Nana Addo into power in 2016 was the right thing to do because it has brought many developmental projects to Ghanaians.



“We have provided food, books and paid school fees. We have introduced NABCO, nurses allowances, food and jobs. It is overwhelming so everywhere you go in the regions and districts and constituencies, you will see developmental projects that are improving lives. While we can’t say we have ended the distress of people, we can boast of solving a major part of people’s sufferings with our programmes than it was before”.



Dr. Bawumia is embarking on a 3-day tour in all the districts in the Central Region starting from Wednesday 28th October, 2020 from Gomoa East and will end on Friday 30th, October 2020 at Upper Denkyira West. Within this tour will be durbars, party meetings, lunch, radio interviews and some commissioning.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.