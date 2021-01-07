General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

We have hope in next Akufo-Addo's government - Residents

Residents in the Techiman municipality have expressed confidence in the next President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government and hope for improvements in access to quality healthcare and education.



They also believed creating economic livelihood opportunities for all would greatly make life better for the ordinary citizenry.



In a random interview during a visit to Twemia, Bamiri,Fanti New Town Goshen and Ahenbroso in the Municipality, the residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they were optimistic President Akufo-Addo's government would prioritize and create more jobs for the people.



Mr Solomon Awuni a Teacher at the Techiman Zongo said he expected the government to improve on educational and health infrastructure, build quality road network and create decent jobs for the youth.



He commended the government for the measures put in place to contain the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as school reopened in January 18 and hoped adequate nosemasks would be supplied to school children to stem the spread.



Mr Justice Effah, a businessman said high unemployment threatened national security and stability, and called on the President to strengthen the One-District-One-Factory project to fetch jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



In a related development, residents in the Sunyani Municipality have congratulated President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for their swearing-in and appealed to Ghanaians to support their next government to achieve the vision for the nation.



Mrs Leticia Amponsah Gyan, a trader told the GNA the government had previously laid a solid foundation for economic prosperity.



"What is left is for me and you and everybody to support the implementation of government's social and poverty intervention policies to alleviate the plight of the people", she stated.



Mr Augustine Ansu Gyeabour, a policy analyst stressed the government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme was laudable saying its successful implementation would spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.



He expressed the hope that Ghanaians would bury their differences and support the next government towards implementation of realistic policies and programmes that would enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.

