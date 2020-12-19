General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

‘We have a president who believes in cutting heads’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that President Akufo-Addo "is to blame for the electoral violence that has marred some parts of the country."



According to him, the President who also the Commander of the Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces "believes in using brut force to intimidate voters and protesters."



Though there’s no evidence to support Sammy Gyamfi’s claim, he went on to say, “We have a president who believes in cutting heads and not counting heads”



Speaking on JoyNews File on Saturday, December 19, the NDC Communicator asserted, “Because the president is the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, he takes the ultimate responsibility for these occurrences that have happened during and after the elections.”



Sammy Gyamfi further indicated that though the electoral violence is regrettable, the actions by some personnel of security agencies “will continue to remain an indelible blot on the president’s tenure and Ghana's democracy”



Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency Alex Afenyo-Markin on his part rebuked the NDC Communicator for his comments and urged him to demonstrate some responsibility in the use of his language.



“There can’t be any justification as a result of deaths that occurred in the wake of elections,” Afenyo-Markin lamented.



The aftermath of the December 7, 2020 elections has led to the death of six persons who lost their lives as a result of electoral violence.



Meanwhile, there has been a series of protests embarked on by some persons believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), some of which turned violent.

